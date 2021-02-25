HD3 in New York To Air Shannon Show

Entercom has added Scott Shannon’s “True Oldies Channel” on WCBS-FM HD3 in New York. The program is hosted by WCBS-FM’s radio legend Scott Shannon. It features music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

CBS Sports Radio, which previously occupied the digital signal, will move to WNSH-FM HD3 in New York.

“For years, Scott Shannon has spotlighted thousands of classic hits from some of the most recognizable names in rock music,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom New York. “We’re excited to introduce this homage to the rock music industry to a new audience on our HD3 channel, and continue celebrating the format’s rich history with Scott.

“There are so many people who grew up with the original CBS-FM and they miss the music from their childhood,” said Shannon. “I think it is important for rock and roll to be kept alive. I have always been a fan and student of the history of rock and roll, and I’m very excited to at this opportunity to share the greatest hits of the 60s and 70s with our listeners.”