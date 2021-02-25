Programming Promotions For Entercom Dallas

Vince Richards has been promoted to Rock Operations Manager of 100.3 JACK FM (KJKK-FM) and ALT 103.7 (KVIL-FM). And JT Springer has been elevated to Brand Manager of 100.3 JACK FM (KJKK-FM).

“We’re extremely proud to elevate these two tremendous leaders and reward the hard work and dedication of two individuals who play substantial roles in the success of our business,” said Brian Purdy, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Dallas. “I have full trust in Vince and JT’s ability to lead these iconic local brands and leverage their experience and talents to take them to new heights.”

“Congratulations to JT for this well-deserved and long overdue promotion,” said Richards. “I look forward to continue working with him on JACK FM and now with Bailey [midday host] at KVIL. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to build upon the success of these two iconic brands. Thanks to Brian Purdy, Pat Paxton, Jeff Sottolano and the Entercom Dallas team for entrusting me with this expanded role and for the opportunity to maximize our footprint in DFW.”

Richards has served as the Brand Manager of 100.3 JACK FM since December 2020. Prior to that role, Richards served as Operations Manager for Entercom Sacramento since 2018. He joined the company in 1996 under the same role for Kansas City sister station 98.9 The Rock (KQRC-FM). Other roles include National Operations Manager for Townsquare Media and Operations Manager for iHeart Houston/Dallas.

“I’m thrilled to take on the Brand Manager role and continue to host morning drive on the station and market I have an intimate connection with,” said Springer. “I want to thank my mentor of over 10 years Brian Purdy, Vince Richards, Pat Paxton, Jeff Sottolano and Susan Larkin for this incredible show of confidence in my abilities.”

Since 2015, Springer has hosted morning drive on 100.3 JACK FM and has served as the stations Assistant Brand Manager. A DFW native, he started in the music business at age 17 as a musician in the local Deep Ellum scene. Following college, he launched his radio career with sister stations 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) and Newsradio 1080 KRLD (KRLD-AM) working directly with the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.