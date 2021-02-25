CRS Sets 2022 Live Dates

If the world returns to normal, and events return to our daily lives, the Country Radio Seminar will return to The Omni Hotel in Nashville in 2022, February 23 through the 25th. If you missed the 2021 Virtual CRS you can now purchase it on-demand.

Country Radio Seminar is now offering a discounted #FOMO rate, providing access to on-demand content from CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience. For $99, new registrants can access all CRS 2021 sessions on-demand, plus additional exclusive only content. CRS on-demand will only be available for the next 2 months.

Registrations are available for purchase here. The on-demand content includes panels and interviews, three workshops, six exclusive sessions, Country Radio Hall of Fame Inductions, CRS/Country Aircheck award winners, digital artist liners, session takeaways, and more.

CRB/CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis comments, “CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience was a tremendous live event, and we appreciate everyone who joined us last week. The great content from CRS lives on for 60 days at our On-Demand site, and now everyone who regrets missing out can gain the same access for just $99, with the CRS #FOMO rate. Every session, all the workshops, Hall of Fame inductions, CRS/Country Aircheck Awards, ‘CRS Honors,’ featuring Mickey Guyton’s stirring national anthem – it’s all there. We hope our industry friends will take advantage of this opportunity to Learn. Connect. Advance.”