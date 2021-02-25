Podcast Marketing Hire At Entercom

Entercom has named Brian Swarth to the newly created position of Head of Marketing, Podcasts. Swarth is the former Showtime Networks SVP/ Digital Media & Marketing.

“With the best-in-class content and partnerships we continue to develop at a strategic and aggressive pace across our podcast divisions, we’re going to be investing heavily on the marketing side of the business, starting with Brian’s hire and leadership,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “His expertise, creative marketing vision and experience with premium-level shows is deep and aligns perfectly with our ambitious goals and high quality of content.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios teams to amplify their brand stories and content marketing to help accelerate growth at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of the podcast industry,” said Swarth.

The position will also have Swarth working closely with Entercom’s radio and streaming divisions to develop strategic and creative ways to grow podcast listenership.