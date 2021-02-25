Sound That Brands/FreeWheel Partner

The LA Based Sound That Brands podcasting studio has formed a partnership with Comcast’s FreeWheel. The agreement will give FreeWheel’s Strata agencies access to Sound That Brands production services.

“Creating audio content for brands is all we do,” said Dave Beasing, CEO, Sound That Brands. “As this category has grown, the availability of brand audio specialists has not been able to keep pace. Our alliance with FreeWheel assures that their agency clients have easy access to experienced producers of custom podcasts.”

“Our agency and advertiser clients are seeking unique opportunities to create closer connections between their brands and audiences,” said Ian Banks, Business Development Manager, FreeWheel. “This collaboration allows our clients to leverage the natural, lean-back nature of podcasts to create impactful experiences to distinguish their brands within a rapidly growing medium.”

In addition to producing brand podcasts for FreeWheel agencies, Sound That Brands will measure the resulting Brand UpliftTM using a proprietary survey process that asks consumers about their perceptions of brands.