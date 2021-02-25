BIN To Educate Communities About Vaccine

iHeart’s Black Information Network has joined forces with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to help kick off their “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.

Despite the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color there are extremely high rates of vaccine hesitancy among these communities, rooted in a deep history of health inequities, mistrust and skepticism. To reach its audiences with messages that will resonate, BIN has adapted the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and created a week-long schedule of programming designed to reaffirm the legitimacy of having questions about the vaccines, while at the same time answering questions and addressing concerns their audiences may have.

“Based on research, the Black community is the least likely group to be receptive to taking a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “Our goal is to present the most accurate news and information to help curb the future impact of COVID-19 on the communities we serve, by both answering questions around vaccination and providing resources for the public to get informed.”

Beginning today through next week, BIN’s “It’s Up To You” Vaccine Education Week will feature hundreds of custom audio PSAs that bring to life the moments that we have all been missing and encourage listeners to get the facts so that they can make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccines; local news updates that provide specific details around local vaccination requirements and availability; interviews with medical experts around the safety and science behind the vaccines; hourly news coverage providing the most up-to-date information around the vaccine rollout; and a Sunday morning public affairs show dedicated to an open discussion about the vaccines and mistrust within the Black community.

Additionally, iHeartMedia has released a series of over 20 English and Spanish custom audio spots across its more than 860 broadcast radio stations nationwide as an extension of the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative “It’s Up To You” campaign that will be made available for other audio companies to use across their platforms. Through the power of audio, the all-new PSAs vividly bring to life the everyday moments we hope to get back to and encourage the public to get the facts to make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccines. From family gatherings to church worship, dinner with friends, baseball games and celebrations, the PSAs remind listeners of their own personal stakes in the fight against COVID-19 and the importance of making an informed decision about getting vaccinated.

The spots will run across all iHeartMedia radio stations beginning today and drive listeners to GetVaccineAnswers.org (DeTiDepende.org in Spanish), a website developed by the Ad Council in partnership with COVID Collaborative, which provides the latest information about COVID-19 vaccines, with the ultimate goal of helping the public feel confident and prepared to get vaccinated once they are able to.