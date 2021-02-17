Summit Adds B-Dub In Six Markets

About the move, EVP of Programming for SummitMedia Randy Chase said, “We’re excited to have B-Dub Radio on six nights a week on all SummitMedia country stations nationally. He brings unparalleled energy and incredible content night after night.”

Host, Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, added, “We are thrilled to partner with SummitMedia and join this family of amazing heritage country stations. We strive to provide a truly customized sound, and A-level content in each market the show airs. The added flexibility of stations programming their own music allows for B-Dub Radio to deliver customized content in near real time, no matter the daypart. If a Program Director is looking for a content-driven afternoon show or a “more music” morning show, we can easily fill that void.”

Skyview Networks syndicates the program.

The additional SummitMedia station are; Birmingham, Alabama on WZZK-FM; Knoxville, Tennessee on WCYQ-FM; Louisville, Kentucky on WQNU-FM; Springfield, Missouri on KTTS-FM; Richmond, Virginia on WKHK-FM; and Wichita, Kansas on KFDI-FM.