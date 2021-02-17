Former KMOXer Pleads Guilty

This story started back in 2019 when then 77-year old Harry Hamm was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography. The long-time KMOX-AM broadcaster plead not guilty back then. This week, he pleaded guilty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hamm admitted that FBI investigators found child porn on his two iPhones and his personal laptop in 2018. The feds said this week that Hamm also searched for child porn on his work iPad and laptop and viewed child porn on the iPad.

The newspaper reported that Hamm pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child porn and one count of access with intent to view child porn. Sentencing was originally expected to take place immediately after the Wednesday plea deal, however, it was delayed two months after the judge objected to allowing lawyers to file sealed memos regarding the sentence Hamm should receive.

Hamm started his radio career with KMOX back in 1975.