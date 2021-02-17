Female Sportscasters Host New Podcast

Calm Down with Erin and Charissa teams Erin Andrews with Charissa Thompson. The sportscasters and longtime friends are partnering with iHeartPodcast Network to share candid conversations about life, friendship, sports and everything in between.

“I couldn’t be more excited to finally share this project with listeners,” said Andrews. “Most people know Charissa and I as sports analysts and broadcasters but this podcast really shows a different side of us. These are our real conversations about what we find to be most interesting and important today.”

“Erin and I have so many interests outside of sports, and—prior to this podcast—we hadn’t really had the opportunity to explore those topics in our professional lives,” said Thompson. “This podcast is an opportunity for us to dive into all of our interests in a genuinely candid and fun way.”