Tucker Carlson Hosting New Podcast

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson has signed a multi-year deal with Fox Nation for a new video podcast and a series of in-depth specials. Along with the new Tucker Carlson Originals, he will continue to host his FNC weeknight program.

“This is my twelfth year at Fox News and I’ve never been more grateful to be here,” said Carlson. As other media outlets fall silent or fall in line, Fox News Media’s management has redoubled its commitment to honesty and freedom of speech. I consider that heroic at a time like this.”

Carlson will release at least three new video podcast episodes a week beginning in April.