Rob Babin, SVP Radio, Cox Media Group, has been appointed to the NAB Radio Board of Directors. He oversees CMG’s 65 radio stations in 11 markets across the country.

Babin is currently a board member of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and the Radio Advertising Bureau, and previously served on the board of the Florida Association of Broadcasters.

At CMG Babin’s teams have earned two NAB Service to America Awards and three Marconi Radio Awards.