Monique Nelson Joins Entercom Board

Entercom has expanded the Board of Directors to eleven with the addition of Monique Nelson. Nelson currently serves as the Chair/CEO of UniWorld Group, a multicultural advertising and marketing agency.

“During this transformative time for our company, we’re excited to welcome Monique to Entercom’s Board of Directors,” said David Field, Chair/President/CEO, Entercom. “Her extensive career in advertising and marketing leadership make her an outstanding addition to our board.”

“Entercom is in an exciting and pivotal moment and I’m delighted to be joining the Board,” said Nelson. “It’s clear Entercom is truly committed to moving the needle significantly in the audio space.”