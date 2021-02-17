TuneIn Expands Leadership Team

TuneIn has added four to the leadership team and six new members to the board. Additions to the top team include a Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Legal Officer.

The four new team members are: Paul Brody, CTO; Rob Deichert, CRO; Joe King, CPO; Yasmin Coffey has been elevated to CLO.

The additions to the board include: Eric Botto; Steve Cakebread; Sukhinder Singh Cassidy; Greg Coleman; Rick Scanlon; and Harpinder Singh.

“TuneIn’s mission to reinvent radio for our connected world has been greatly accelerated during this unprecedented time when live audio has quickly become a trusted companion for millions of new listeners adjusting to the new normal,” said Richard Stern, CEO. “I’m proud to welcome a distinguished group of senior leaders and board members to TuneIn who will help us build on the incredible momentum of 2020 to drive innovation and growth at a global scale.”