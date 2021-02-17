Coleman Music SuperStudy

Coleman Insights is conducting its third annual Contemporary Music SuperStudy. The findings will be shared at the inaugural All Access Audio Summit in April.

The study utilizes a song list comprised of the most consumed songs of 2020 as measured by MRC Data that includes radio airplay, streaming, and sales data.

“We’re proud to once again bring this bellwether of contemporary music tastes to the industry, particularly at a time when so many behaviors are in flux,” said Warren Kurtzman, President. “The Contemporary Music SuperStudy also adds to the value our clients get out of their investment in our services, as they will receive exclusive access to the song-by-song data through our Coleman Complete promise.”

The All Access Audio Summit is set for April 21-22. More information and registration can be found Here.