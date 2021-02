Townsquare Media announced that Shannon Holly is now co-hosting mornings with Lou Russo at The Point (WJLK-FM) in new Jersey.

Holly was born and raised in the Garden State and has been in the radio business for over 20 years. Her career highlights include winning a Marconi Award for Large Market Personality of the Year in 2014 and hosting morning shows at KSTP-FM Minneapolis and WSTR-FM Atlanta.