Show Shifts At Baltimore Fan

105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) in Baltimore has changed up its morning and evening programming. Jerry Coleman, morning co-host, is moving to evenings; with evening host Jeremy Conn moving into the morning co-host chair.

“With his vast knowledge of sports and his connections to the sports world, Jerry Coleman was born to host his own show,” said Tracy Brandys, SVP/MM. “Jeremy Conn will bring his unique brand of humor, his extensive gambling knowledge, and his signature bits to morning drive. We appreciate both Jerry and Jeremy’s hard work and dedication to 105.7 The Fan.”

The changes happen February 8.