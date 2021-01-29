Radio & Records Al Peterson Passes

The former News/Talk/Sports Editor for the defunct Radio & Records, Al Peterson has died. In a Facebook post the family said he died “A little over a week ago. Not from COVID”. He was 68.

Peterson spent more than 45 years in radio with programming successes in stations from Rochester, NY, Tampa-St. Petersburg and San Diego. He joined Radio & Records in the late 90’s; staying with the company until 2007. He left and started his own company NTS MediaOnline, an afternoon e-newsletter.

Peterson recently retired and lived in Rancho Bernardo, CA. The family, in the Facebook post, said “an unusual series of events led to oxygen being cutoff to his heart, brain and lungs.” According to family, per his request, his organs were harvested for transplant.

Peterson is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his children Adam and Rebecca. A celebration of life is being planned. The family has asked that donations be made to the San Diego Food Bank.