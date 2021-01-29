Why This Host Left A Successful Radio Career

We’re at a time in the radio industry where on-air jobs are at a premium, layoffs have become annual occurrences and a never-ending national pandemic continues to hamper hiring. WCNN Atlanta Sports Talker Sandra Golden didn’t have to worry about any of that.

She worked her way up, paying her dues in Panama City, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach before arriving in Atlanta in 1997. At WCNN in Atlanta, Golden had racked up a decade of success in the male-dominated sports-talk format, in a market with a NFL, NBA and MLB sports teams.

Then, this week she announced she was walking away from it all.

Station owner David Dickey told Rodney Ho at The Atlanta Journal Constitution it was all Sandy’s decision. “She recently got married. Her folks are older and she wanted to focus on family. As she put it, she has done tremendous things in sports radio and sports journalism. She has been fantastic.”

We spoke to Golden about breaking into the sports-talk format and why she decided to leave.

Radio Ink: How hard was it breaking into sports radio when you first started?

Sandra: I had an advantage, I think, for two reasons… I had been doing TV/Sports for 10 years before my first gig in radio. The owner of the radio station, Steak Shapiro , approached me about coming on the air with him, so I was lucky to by pass the “open call” in some ad.

Radio Ink: What was your biggest challenge being part of what seems to be a boys club?

Sandra: Men aren’t big on bathing, cleaning, smelling good. I always had to carry Lysol…years before the pandemic. 😉

Radio Ink: How hard was the show prep?

Sandra: You have to be creative with show prep… for example, by the time you hit the air, most people that care about a score of a game, already know it… so… then it becomes, what’s the story behind the story…? and then is there a local angle? and know that two other people (I’m on a show with 3 people) so chances are they’ve read the same articles that I just read, and that guy/gal in car just read… I love to find that “nugget” of info that is unique. Good show prep is an art form.

Radio Ink: What is your overall feeling about the radio industry today?

Sandra: Radio will have it’s die hard followers. I hope… So many in management , and even on air talent, are buying into the doom/gloom mentality. And then that is contagious in offices and studios. I’m a listener, will continue to be.

Radio Ink: What advice do you have for young ladies interested in getting into sports radio?

Sandra: Work hard. Be persistent. Have thick skin. Know your stuff. Dress like you want to be treated.

Radio Ink: Why did you decide to leave and are you done with radio?

Sandra: I’ve been with 680 the Fan for 10 years. It was fantastic. But in the fall, our point man, and my good friend, Steak Shapiro along with long time host John Kincade were let go. It was a wake up call. I feel like it’s time for a change. I want a reset personally/professionally. I need a new challenge , new inspirations.

Radio Ink: What are you going to miss the most?

Sandra: The great relationship with the listeners… Know that sounds corny, but once I announced I was leaving, I’m just in shock/awe at the amount of love I’m getting from folks… I feel very Sally Field esqe… haha.. (google that young peeps) Also, Brian Finneran, my work brother… he’s great, and is a close friend.

Radio Ink: How’s married life?

Sandra: Married life is fantastic. Hubby has been supportive and helped me make this change. We’ll be loving life at Lake Oconee if anyone needs us!

Congratulate Sandra on her great radio career at [email protected]