NAB Committee On DEI

The National Association of Broadcasters has created an advisory committee to the NAB Board of Directors that will provide insights and suggestions on diversity, equity and inclusion issues. The committee will consist of senior-level broadcasters who are women and people of color, and may include current NAB and NAB Leadership Foundation board members who are committed to advancing DEI issues in broadcasting.

“NAB is committed to ensuring diverse voices are represented in radio and television broadcasting and that every employee has the opportunity to excel in their career,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer. “This new committee will help NAB continue moving diversity and equity forward, and provide guidance for the broadcast community in creating a more inclusive workplace.”

DEI Advisory Committee members will serve a two-year term with one opportunity to renew. They will participate in NAB’s board development training designed to enhance board leadership skills and prepare committee members to become successful directors.

Last summer, NABLF the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resource Center, a website dedicated to helping media companies and industry professionals create and sustain a diverse and inclusive workplace.