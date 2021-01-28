Orioles Renew With The Fan

Entercom and the Baltimore Orioles have extended their broadcast partnership agreement. 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) will continue as the flagship station for the Orioles baseball.

“We are very excited to continue our broadcast partnership with the Orioles,” said Tracy Brandys, SVP/MM. “This ongoing partnership with the team is a major component of 105.7 The Fan. We’re proud to continue to be the station Baltimore turns to for the latest updates on their local teams.”

As part of the partnership, Entercom will manage the Baltimore Orioles Radio Network with more than 40 stations across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina.

All Baltimore Orioles Radio Network programming, including live game broadcasts, pre- and postgame shows, regular season weekly shows and additional off-season programming will air exclusively on 105.7 The Fan.