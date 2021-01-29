Squintz Promoted At KSFM

102.5 KSFM (KSFM-FM) Sacramento has promoted DJ Squintz to Music Director. Squintz handles evenings at the station.

“Squintz has been a tremendous asset on KSFM for the last five years,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “His teamwork, attitude and talent are all reasons it’s a pleasure to internally promote him to the well-earned role of Music Director for KSFM.”

“I am extremely blessed and thankful to be able to continue to do my part to contribute to the success of a station that I have listened to my whole life, as I am embedded in KSFM and the culture here,” said Squintz.