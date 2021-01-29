Charlie Thomas, KSEG-FM, Retiring

Longtime 96.9 The Eagle (KSEG-FM) Sacramento on-air veteran and current morning show host Charlie Thomas has announced his retirement. Thomas has been a station mainstay for more than 20 years.

“There is simply no way to properly acknowledge thirty-six years of dedication and success on one station…the last twenty-three of which Charlie Thomas has given to Entercom Sacramento,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “In his well-deserved retirement, he leaves behind a truly indelible mark, not only on this company and our industry as a whole, but most importantly on the people of Sacramento. He is so much more than a top-tier broadcaster – he is a top-tier human being.”

“It’s been quite a journey, staying in the same place. I’ve met a number of incredible and talented people along the way – too many to mention, and thank…and a *few* weasels as well! Definitely want to give props to my Eagle folks and my fellow staff in the early days of 93 Rock. It’s been a privilege to work beside you and a pleasure to be with Entercom these last 23 years,” said Thomas. “As I hang up the headphones, I look forward to exploring more of the world outside the studio walls, and listening to 96.9 The Eagle as a civilian now. Oh, and I WILL be sleeping past dark-thirty every day.”