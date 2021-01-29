Townsquare Poughkeepsie Podcast

WRRV-FM, Poughkeepsie, NY will launch a new music show and will create the first podcast in the Townsquare Media Poughkeepsie cluster. Sunday Studio Cuts and will feature the most up and coming alternative music.

Afternoon Drive host, Taylor Dickson, will host the hour long show and podcast. The podcast will feature exclusive interviews with artists that are played during Sunday show.

“There’s so much great music that doesn’t get regular airplay. Sunday Studio Cuts is a chance for us to showcase the newest in alternative, and bring in a younger demographic who love these songs already from streaming,” said Dickson.

The podcast will drop the same day as the Sunday Studio Cuts show airs.