Foo Fighters On SiriusXM

Foo Fighters Radio, will be a limited-engagement channel, hand-crafted by the band. The channel launches February 3 and will air for two months.

The channel features a new, exclusive live concert performance, as well as programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl and his band members. To coincide with the release of the band’s 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters Radio will debut an exclusive performance from the band on February 5, Foo Fighters LIVE from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles.