Taylor Wood Joins SBG

Sun Broadcast Group has hired Taylor Wood, as Director of Inventory Sales. Wood comes over from Group M where he was Senior Partner/Associate Director of National Radio Investment.

“Anyone who has ever bought or sold network radio knows Taylor Wood,” said Warren Friedland, President. “His passion for radio runs deep and his understanding of national radio buys is unparalleled in our industry. Taylor is the perfect addition for Sun and complements the phenomenal sales team we have built.”

“I am truly excited to join the Sun Broadcast Group and Gen Media Partners family. Sun has rapidly established itself as a leader in the audio space and continues to invest in new products and offerings at a time when Audio is experiencing a resurgence of attention from advertisers and agencies,” said Wood.