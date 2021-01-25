McClatchy Media Launches Longshot

Longshot is a documentary anthology exploring the intersection of sports and social change. McClatchy has 30 newsrooms across the country and is teaming up with iHeartMedia for this series.

The first offering is Return Man, an eight part series examining the mysterious death of NFL kick return specialist Jim Duncan. In 1972 police say Duncan walked into the police station in his hometown of Lancaster, South Carolina, grabbed an officer’s gun and shot himself in the head. It was ruled a suicide, but family and community members have always had a lot of unanswered questions.

The first episode of the eight-part series will be available January 26. The remaining seven episodes will post weekly each Tuesday beginning February 2.