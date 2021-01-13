Valentines For Troops Underway

New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM) in partnership with Support Our Troops has started a campaign to send letters to active military members this Valentine’s Day. This is the second year of the effort to boost morale of active duty troops.

The station is encouraging participants to share photos of their cards on social media using the #947LoveOurTroops. Participants helped create 30,000 cards and letters during last year’s inaugural event.

Letters or cards must be postmarked before Friday, February 5. More information can be found Here.