AdLarge Goes International

AdLarge Media has has signed a deal with The Podcast Exchange for exclusive Canadian ad sales representation of its cabana podcast portfolio.

“Working closely with the team at TPX, we are opening the door to international revenue for cabana podcasts,” said Cathy Csukas, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge Media and the cabana podcast network. “We’re enthusiastic about the opportunities this brings to our podcast partners.”

“We are simply delighted to be cabana podcasts’ strategic partner in Canada,” said TPX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marie Heimrath. “cabana is our latest international signing and supports our business strategy to work with global publishers in partnership with advertisers to harness the full potential of the Canadian podcast audience.”