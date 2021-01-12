KFI Launches Kobi Bryant Podcast

KFI-AM 640 correspondent Steve Gregory and iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 are launching an iHeartRadio Original News Documentary and Podcast, “The Death and Life of Kobe Bryant.”

The 2-hour documentary will air Sunday, January 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on KFI-AM 640 and will be syndicated across iHeartMedia’s 24/7 News radio affiliates.

The limited 8-episode companion podcast will also debut on January 24 and be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and can be heard on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available.

“The Death and Life of Kobe Bryant” will begin the morning of the accident that killed Bryant, Bryant’s daughter and seven others including the pilot. It will chronicle how the crash was covered by the media in real-time, along with public disbelief that a cultural icon and beloved member of the Los Angeles Lakers perished in such a shocking way.

Interviews and audio excerpts from live news coverage surrounding the accident will explore the void Bryant’s death left in the business world and the Black community. Exclusive program content will also include the NTSB’s investigation and controversies surrounding the incident, including illegal photos taken at the crash site by law enforcement.