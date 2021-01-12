IBA Launches Hotline

The Independent Broadcasters Association has established a legal hotline service for the IBA with its association legal counsel, Telecommunications Law Professionals. For an annual fee of $100 IBA members will be offered the opportunity to sign up for a legal hot-line service staffed by TLP.

Ron Stone, Executive Director of the IBA said: “The IBA is excited to be able to offer this service to its members. Subscribing members will now be able to have prompt answers to legal questions that relate to FCC legal matters. For a small annual fee, subscribed IBA hotline service members will be able to seek answers to questions regarding legal and regulatory issues that apply generally to radio broadcasters and the radio broadcasting industry. I cannot imagine any radio station not benefiting from this opportunity. A single call with an FCC legal question will more than pay for the annual fee and will reaffirm the value of IBA membership as well.”

Stone continued that “we are very happy with this partnership. This is an amazing opportunity for the members to save substantial money on legal fees related to FCC matters. We are looking forward to a very successful 2021 with members taking full advantage of all the opportunities the IBA has established for them.”

Gregg Skall, IBA Regulatory Counsel and a TLP Member, said he was pleased to be able to offer this service to the IBA. “With so many new forms of media and legacy industry regulation, radio is at a challenging time in its history. Broadcasters frequently need guidance on the ever-changing regulatory and business landscape during these tumultuous times. Independent broadcasters seldom have in-house counsel to respond to these questions. The hotline can serve to help guide broadcasters as they make important business decisions while remaining in compliance with FCC regulations.”