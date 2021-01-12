WW1 Sets College Hoops Schedule

Westwood One is preparing to tip-off the 2021 college basketball schedule. Live play-by-play audio broadcasts of the 2020-21 college basketball season begin January 13.

Coverage will include 20 regular season games, 20 additional conference championship week games, and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. This year’s NCAA Tournament will take place entirely in Indiana, and Westwood One will have exclusive coverage beginning with Selection Sunday on March 14, all the way through the Final Four and National Championship games on April 3 and 5, 2021.

Westwood One has broadcast every NCAA Men’s Tournament since 1982.