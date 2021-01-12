Gracies Deadline Extended

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has extended the deadline to submit entries for the 46th Annual Gracie Awards, at the regular rate, until January 21. AWMF is also offering a further extended deadline of January 28, at an additional cost.

As a result of unprecedented events in the first two weeks of the New Year, The AWMF has made some changes. Ten new categories specifically dedicated to January 2021 Frontline Special reports have been added.

“We know the circumstances of the past year led to delivering content to audiences in ways we never expected, which is why we are more committed than ever to honoring the remarkable work that has been created by, for and about women,” said Becky Brooks, Executive Director.

The Gracie Awards Gala, previously scheduled for May 2021, has been postponed to September 20, 2021, and the Gracie Awards Luncheon, previously scheduled for June 2021, has been postponed to July 21, 2021.

Entry details, including pricing and updated categories, can be viewed Here.