SMG Names Two Format Captains

Stephens Media Group has promoted Tommy Del Rio and Josh Venable to format captains. Del Rio will oversee the CHR format while Venable will oversee Alternative and Rock formats.

“Tommy and Josh are two of the very best at what they do and we want all of our markets to be able to take advantage of their experience and expertise,” said Bob Thornton, SVP of Programming, “We plan to add additional format captains in the future as our company grows and these two make a great start to that team.”

Del Rio is based at KCDU Monterey, California while Venable is based at KMYZ Tulsa, Oklahoma. Both will continue their current duties as programmers for their local stations.