SBG Adds Wisebuddah

Sun Broadcast group is adding Wisebuddah to its network. Based in London, Wisebuddah specializes in sonic branding, radio imaging and jingles.

“We are very excited to add such a high-profile radio jingle company, Wisebuddah, to our content offerings,” said Rich O’Brien, Sun Broadcast Group Chief Development Officer, SBG.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for us. We’re already proud to brand several radio stations across the U.S. so to continue to grow this network under the guidance of SBG is a truly compelling prospect” said Phil Tozer Wisebuddah Managing Director.