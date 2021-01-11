WOGL Philly Adjusts Line-Up

Race Taylor has been added to middays on 98.1 WOGL. He will continue to be heard on sister Entercom stations in New York and Dallas.

“We’re looking forward to adding a host as accomplished as Race to the 98.1 WOGL airwaves,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM. “His passion for music and ability to connect with his audience will have a meaningful impact in Philly and we trust our listeners will love having Race keep them company through the work day.”

“I’m very excited to now be part of the rich history at 98.1 WOGL in Philadelphia,” said Taylor. “WOGL is such a fun and legendary Philly brand and I’m happy to be able to join this incredibly talented team.”