New Contributor For The Fred Show

Kristie Graybill is the new morning show contributor for The Fred Show on 103.5 KISS FM, Chicago. She joins the iHeartMedia Chicago group from iHeartMedia St. Louis.

“Kristie is bold and fierce,” said James Howard, Regional SVP, Programming. “She is masterful at social media and can contribute to our station’s success through content creation and listener engagement.”

“I want to genuinely thank the team at iHeartMedia Chicago for giving me this opportunity and believing in me,” said Graybill. “I am thrilled to be working with Fred on such a legendary station. This is the best show for my type of unfiltered personality, and I am excited to join the team.”