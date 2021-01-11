New Line-Up At KMGA

Magic 99.5/KMGA-FM, Albuquerque is adding syndicated morning show Bob & Sheri. The move will split the former morning team into two shows later in the day.

The hosts of Doug & Duran will have back to back shows. Steph Duran will follow the new morning show from 9 AM to 2PM and then Doug Durocher takes over from 2 PM to 7 PM.

“Getting live midday and afternoon shows back on Magic 99.5 with great talents like Steph and Doug will provide the entertainment and companionship the Magic at-work audience craves,” said Kris Abrams, OM/PD. “Bob & Sheri are one of the best morning shows around and are so very compatible with what we do on Magic. It’s a win-win-win for our listeners with this strong new weekday lineup!”