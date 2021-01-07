WTN’s Brian Wilson Was There

Over the holiday’s, WTN Nashville host Brian Wilson had a conversation with PD Dan Mandis about letting him take his Nashville Morning show on the road for the Georgia special election, then to travel to Washington for the Trump rally and the Electoral College certification story. They signed off on his request and he was in DC for what turned out to be quite a historic day. Here’s what he had to say about Wednesday…

“I love this amazing Comrex gear! You can throw it in a suitcase and carry your studio anywhere.

So, after stopping in Georgia on Monday, I rolled into DC late Tuesday night. I did my regular shift from 5-9 AM and then headed to Capitol Hill to catch up with the rally which was moving up Pennsylvania Avenue from the ellipse. I know this turf well from so many years as a DC reporter.

At the start, It seemed like a pretty typical Trump crowd. They were loud, but well-behaved. However, out of a group of 100,000 or so protesters, there seemed to be a subset of 300-400 protesters bent on pushing boundaries. They immediately took over a three story camera platform erected in advance of the coming inauguration — and then they pretty much took over the West Front of the Capitol building.

There was some shoving, and pepper spray and Police used tactical flash bangs. It was very clear the cops were losing control of the situation.

I did not see the actual incursions, but I’m pretty shocked by the images I have seen since. I might be a crusty old political reporter, but remember, I walked these halls for years. You can’t help but develop a love of the building and the history of the institution.

It’s been said it’s the worst incursion of the Capitol Building since the British stormed Capitol Hill in 1814 following the Battle of Bladensburg.

Many have asked me if these were truly Trump folks … or could there have been other groups stirring the pot while dressed in MAGA gear? Not sure, but my sense of it is that these were predominantly Trump folks. Time will likely sort that out.

There now seems to be some compelling evidence that some of the people who made it into the building have been seen at Antifa rallies in the past. What I witnessed on the OUTSIDE seemed to be MAGA folks, but honestly, how does one know?

Long day. Did live coverage for WTN, of course, and helped out our sister stations WMAL and KABC before running back to the hotel before curfew.

I was sort of hoping that 2021 might be a little calmer than 2020. But after spending my Christmas morning providing live coverage of the Nashville bombing … and the first week of the New Year covering this melee … I’m wondering.

Wilson previously served as a senior correspondent and anchor for the FOX News Channel. Based in the nation’s capital, he covered the White House, Capitol Hill, and everything in between. Prior to his time at FOX News. Wilson co-anchored the Emmy Award-winning FOX 5 Morning News on WTTG in Washington, D.C.