SportsGrid Radio On SiriusXM

SportsGrid and SiriusXM have launched the SportsGrid Radio Channel. The all original SportsGrid Radio weekday line-up has 22-hours of live daily programming.

The channel will stream live from the state-of-the-art production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsGrid’s real-time reporting includes the daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, news and more across pro football, basketball, baseball, hockey, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.

The stream will be carried on SiriusXM channel 204.