Gambling Addiction Program On WFAN

Hello, My Name is Craig, is a new Saturday morning program featuring WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) afternoon show co-host Craig Carton. The program airs on Saturdays at 9:30 AM, and will also be available as a podcast.

The thirty-minute show, will be presented by 1-800-GAMBLER; and features Carton with candid conversations with listeners about different aspects of gambling. The show will provide resources and outlets to those seeking help or looking for ways to help their loved ones.

“Each week, we will tackle different aspects of what for some is a fun recreation but for others is an addiction that forever alters and sometimes ends lives,” said Carton. “The show will be a raw and revealing look into the fastest-growing vice in the country and I look forward to providing my first-hand perspective for both those dealing with the grip of their gambling compulsions as well as the loved ones in their lives.”

Carton recently rejoined WFAN as afternoon show co-host in November 2020 after previously serving as co-host of the station’s morning show Boomer & Carton from 2007 to 2017.