Canyon Cody Joins Alternalido

Subsuelo member Canyon Cody has been named host of Alternalido. The Latin show, which launched in May 2020, features an expertly curated mix of alternative sounds from Latin artists around the world.

Alternalido has allowed us to expand our offering to better serve our diverse audiences across the country and we’re excited to add two dynamic talents to our program,” said Mike Kaplan, Alternative Format Captain, Entercom. “Canyon Cody and DJ Ethos are the soul of Subsuelo and we look forward to them bringing their rich Latin music taste to ‘Alternalido’ and add another layer to this widely popular show.”

Stations airing Alternalido include ALT 103.7 (KVIL-FM) in Dallas, ALT 107.5 (KXTE-FM) in Las Vegas, KROQ (KROQ-FM) in Los Angeles, 104.3 The Shark (WSFS-FM) in Miami, ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM) in New York, FM 101.9 (WQMP-FM) in Orlando, ALT 94-7 (KKDO-FM) in Sacramento, ALT 949 (KBZT-FM) in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 (KITS-FM) in San Francisco.