ESPN Cleveland Host Going 24 Hours

In celebration of the Browns first playoff game in 18 years, ESPN Cleveland’s Emmett Golden will be live on 850 ESPN Cleveland for 24 consecutive hours. The special broadcast, No Sleep Til Playoffs, begins Saturday, January 9 at 3 PM.

“Growing up in Cleveland, I know how much the Browns mean to the fans and the city,” said Golden. “I’m looking forward to spending 24 hours celebrating this momentous event. I’m so excited about the Browns’ playoff appearance, I probably wouldn’t be sleeping anyway.”

The last time the Browns were in playoffs was January 5, 2003 and the game was against the Steelers and played in Pittsburgh. Current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was seven years old when that game was played.

The Browns-Steelers game will be heard on 850 ESPN Cleveland with kick off set for 8:15 PM Sunday night.