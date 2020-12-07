Charlotte Welcomes Al B. Sure

Love and R&B hosted by Al B. Sure! is now on 105.3 RNB. The Radio One in Charlotte station will carry the program Sunday – Thursday evenings.

“Adding Al B. Sure! to our incredible lineup comes with perfect timing, said Jeff ‘Uzi D’ Anderson, OM. “This will not only fill the void of some amazing music that Charlotte listeners have been missing, but he also adds to our star power on 105.3 WOSF.”

The station is also the home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Middays with Olympia D., and The D.L. Hughley Show.