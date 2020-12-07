King Elected Chairman PCBC

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation has a news slate of officers and directors. Maxwell King was elected Board Chairman.

“Max’s remarkable career in journalism and in philanthropic leadership made him the ideal candidate for Board Chair at this important time for our organization,” said Terry O’Reilly, Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting’s president and CEO. “In partnership with Dina Clark, the rest of the Executive Committee and our newly-expanded Board of Directors, we’re looking forward to an exciting year of growth and innovation in service to the communities of Western Pennsylvania.”

“Being elected to chair the board of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is an exciting return to my roots as a journalist, said King. “90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP are invaluable resources for the region, providing important sources of local news and culture to our community.”

King, is a long-time leader in the Pittsburgh philanthropic community. He served as President of the Heinz Endowment, and most recently the President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation, from which he retired just last year. He is also the former editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer.