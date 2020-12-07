New VP Sales Entercom, St. Louis

Nate Dixon has joined Entercom St. Louis as Vice President of sales. He comes over from Radio One in St. Louis.

“Nate has an incredible track record of performance, community outreach, and team building throughout his career in St. Louis,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM. “He is going to elevate our performance to new heights, and I look forward to him leading the way for our sales operation.”

Dixon will oversee sales efforts for the cluster that includes: 102.5 KEZK (KEZK-FM), 96.3 The Lou (WFUN-FM), 97.1 FM Talk (KFTK-FM), HOT 104.1 (WHHL-FM), News Radio 1120 KMOX (KMOX-AM) and Y98 (KYKY-FM).