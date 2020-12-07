New VP Sales For BMG

Tina Murley has been promoted to Vice President of Sales at Beasley Media Group. Murley has served as Director of Sales of the company’s Boston-based radio cluster since 2014.

“Tina brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role as VP of Corporate Sales,” said Caroline Beasley, CEO.” Her positive attitude and commitment to excellence on behalf of our advertisers and the company made her the perfect choice to lead our company’s sales efforts into the future.”

“Beasley Media Group has incredible sales talent that is committed to offering full-service integrated marketing solutions,” said Murley. “I look forward to leading those sales efforts and collaborating with our content teams to deliver creative, results-driven solutions for our advertisers.”