Another Former NFL Player Joins Sirius

Former NFL tight end-turned-broadcaster George Wrighster is the newest host on the 24/7 all-sports Mad Dog Sports Radio channel. Wrighster will host Night Cap, a late night summary of sports of the day.

“With his experience both on the field and in the media, George brings an excellent and well-rounded perspective to the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel and we’re excited to have him deliver an engaging and entertaining show to our listeners on a nightly basis,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming.

Wrighster played more than six season as a tight end with the Jaguars and Giants. After football he hosted shows on radio and television for a number of networks including Fox Sports, ESPN and LA-based radio stations KFWB and KLAC.