Richmond Radiothon For Kids Nets Over $220K

More than $220,000 was raised by Entercom stations in Richmond. The 9th annual 36-Hours for Kids Radiothon benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“36-Hours for Kids is a wonderful annual tradition and a great way for our radio stations to help support families and children in the Richmond community,” said Bennett Zier, SVP/MM. “The people of Richmond are very generous and it’s truly a special experience to be able to encourage our friends and neighbors to come together for a great cause.”

Since launch, the radiothon has raised more than $1.3 milllion with support from 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ-FM), Big 98.5 (WRXL-HD2), Mix 98.1 (WTVR-FM), Newsradio WRVA (WRVA-AM/HD2) and Q-94 (WRVQ-FM).