Dave Paul Retiring, 95.1 SHINE-FM

With nearly 34 years on the air at the Brighter Media Group Baltimore/Washington, D.C. station, Dave Paul will be retiring. December 23 will be his final daily broadcast.

“I’ve loved doing this. Being on the radio was my dream job going all the way back to junior high school,” said Paul. “But, now it’s time for something a little different. I’m excited about this upcoming new season.”

“What a friend to Baltimore and Washington listeners for over 35 years, nearly all of them spent here,” said Steve Lawhon, GM. ” It’s so rare in broadcasting for a person to be a part of people’s lives every day for so long. A total pro, consistent, excellent and loved by thousands.”

Although he is leaving, Mornings with Tracey & Dave; he will continue to direct on-air fundraising and research, as well as continue in his leadership role as Vice President of Peter & John Ministries, Brighter Media Group’s parent ministry.