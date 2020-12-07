Frank Ski Returns To Atlanta

Frank Ski will be the new morning host on KISS 104.1 (WALR-FM). He hits the air February 1, 2021.

“We’re very excited to announce Frank Ski is joining the CMG Atlanta team,” said Rob Babin, VP/MM, CMG Atlanta. “Our commitment to building a new local morning show for Atlanta on Kiss 104.1, combined with Frank Ski’s passion for his audience and our community, will be a winning combination”

“I’m excited that I will continue to serve the Atlanta community and work with this dynamic Cox Media Group team,” said Ski.

Ski currently hosts afternoon drive on WHUR in Washington D.C.