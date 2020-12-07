Frank Ski Returns To Atlanta

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Frank Ski will be the new morning host on KISS 104.1 (WALR-FM). He hits the air February 1, 2021.

“We’re very excited to announce Frank Ski is joining the CMG Atlanta team,” said Rob Babin, VP/MM, CMG Atlanta. “Our commitment to building a new local morning show for Atlanta on Kiss 104.1, combined with Frank Ski’s passion for his audience and our community, will be a winning combination”

“I’m excited that I will continue to serve the Atlanta community and work with this dynamic Cox Media Group team,” said Ski.

Ski currently hosts afternoon drive on WHUR in Washington D.C.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here